Social Security & Medicare Seminar

Are you within 10 years of retirement? Now is a great time to start planning. AARP can help with free, unbiased education about Social Security and Medicare—how they work, key decisions you’ll face, and what to plan for.

In this session, you’ll learn about:

Social Security: how your age when you claim affects your benefit, working while receiving benefits, family benefits, and the program’s outlook.

Medicare: Parts A, B, C, and D; when to enroll; cost-sharing (including how it differs from Hawaii’s Prepaid Health Care Act); and the role of Medigap coverage.

This session will be facilitated by trained AARP volunteers. No personal financial advice will be provided. Light refreshments available.