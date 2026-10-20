Social Security & Medicare for Pre-retirees

When You Wen’ Grad?

Social Security & Medicare Basics for Those Thinking Ahead to Retirement

Planning for retirement can feel complicated — especially when it comes to Social Security and Medicare. This free, in‑person AARP seminar is designed to help you understand the basics so you can make informed decisions with confidence. Learn how Social Security and Medicare work, when to enroll or claim, and how these programs can fit into your overall retirement plans.

This educational session is presented by Bill Staton, AARP volunteer speaker. It is ideal for adults who are thinking ahead to retirement and want clear, unbiased information.

Afternoon snacks will be provided. Please feel free to bring your own snacks if you have special dietary needs. We recommend bringing your re-usable water bottle.

Free and open to the public. AARP membership is not required but you will need to create a free AARP.org profile to register online. To register by phone call 1-877-926-8300.