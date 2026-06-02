Social Security & Medicare Basics - Honolulu

Wen' You Wen’ Grad?

Planning for retirement can feel complicated — especially when it comes to Social Security and Medicare. This free, in‑person AARP seminar is designed to help you understand the basics so you can make informed decisions with confidence.

Learn how Social Security and Medicare work, when to enroll or claim, and how these programs can fit into your overall retirement plans. This educational session is presented by trained AARP volunteers and is ideal for adults who are thinking ahead to retirement and want clear, unbiased information.

Morning refreshments and coffee will be provided. We recommend bringing your re-usable water bottle.