Sip & Script (Kahilu Theatre)

Kahilu Script & Sip is a monthly play reading night where theatre lovers gather to read great plays, share a favorite beverage, and enjoy an evening of creativity and connection. No auditions, memorization, or acting experience are required—just a willingness to jump in and have fun! Each month, participants take on different roles as they explore compelling stories, memorable characters, and lively dialogue in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Whether you read aloud or simply listen, Script & Sip is the perfect way to experience the magic of theatre, meet new friends, and celebrate the art of storytelling together.

Sip & Script will occur every 3rd Wednesday of every month through June 2027.

https://kahilu.org/events/script-sip/