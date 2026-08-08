Sharing our Roads: an Update on Hawaii’s E-bike Regulations
Sharing our Roads: an Update on Hawaii’s E-bike Regulations
Presented by the Hawaii Bicycling League:
Join us in the Lobby to learn about the new laws passed in July affecting those on bicycles, e-bikes and other micromobility devices–including who can ride them, where they can be ridden, and the critical updates you need to know to stay safe on our roadways whether you walk, drive, or ride.
Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required.
Program schedule is subject to change.
Hawaii State Library
12:15 PM - 01:00 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii State Library
(808) 586-3524
jennifer.owens@librarieshawaii.org
Hawaii State Library
478 South King St.Honolulu, Hawaii 96813
808-586-3500