Seussical at Aloha Theatre

Aloha Theatre invites audiences of all ages to experience Seussical, a dazzling musical adventure bursting with imagination, laughter, and heart! From the Tony Award-winning team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, this beloved family musical brings the enchanting world of Dr. Seuss to life with unforgettable characters including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie La Bird, and Jojo, a young dreamer with a boundless imagination.

Travel from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus and beyond as colorful stories and cherished Seussian characters come together in one extraordinary journey. At its heart, Seussical is a celebration of friendship, courage, and believing in yourself. As Horton and Gertrude work together to protect the tiny Whos and overcome seemingly impossible challenges, audiences are reminded that every voice matters and that kindness, loyalty, and determination can change the world.

Filled with catchy songs, vibrant characters, and plenty of laughs, Seussical is a joyful theatrical experience that will delight children and adults alike. Catch it at the historic Aloha Theatre while you can—this magical production runs for three weekends only! Support local arts and community theatre while enjoying a memorable live performance the whole family will love.