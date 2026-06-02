Self-Defense & Safety for Adults - Waipahu

Feel more confident out in the community. Learn practical safety tips and simple self-defense strategies you can use in every day situations. No experience necessary.

Guest Instructor

Evelyn Mizukami is a safety educator with Damsel in Defense. She has over 30 years of experience in criminal justice and community education.

Offered in collaboration with the Waipahu Public Library.

Register at https://events.aarp.org/event/nt6-20