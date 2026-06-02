© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Self-Defense & Safety for Adults - Waipahu

Self-Defense & Safety for Adults - Waipahu

Feel more confident out in the community. Learn practical safety tips and simple self-defense strategies you can use in every day situations. No experience necessary.

Guest Instructor

Evelyn Mizukami is a safety educator with Damsel in Defense. She has over 30 years of experience in criminal justice and community education.

Offered in collaboration with the Waipahu Public Library.

Register at https://events.aarp.org/event/nt6-20

Waipahu Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
http://aarp.org/hi
Waipahu Public Library
94-275 Mokuola St.
Waipahu, Hawaii 96797
(808) 675-0358
https://www.librarieshawaii.org/branch/waipahu-public-library/