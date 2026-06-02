Self-Defense & Safety for Adults - Waipahu
Self-Defense & Safety for Adults - Waipahu
Feel more confident out in the community. Learn practical safety tips and simple self-defense strategies you can use in every day situations. No experience necessary.
Guest Instructor
Evelyn Mizukami is a safety educator with Damsel in Defense. She has over 30 years of experience in criminal justice and community education.
Offered in collaboration with the Waipahu Public Library.
Register at https://events.aarp.org/event/nt6-20
Waipahu Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
AARP Hawaii
(808) 545-6003
jboland@aarp.org
Waipahu Public Library
94-275 Mokuola St.Waipahu, Hawaii 96797
(808) 675-0358