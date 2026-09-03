Salty Mahjong Networking 🀄️

Come wash tiles and make connections at Salty Mahjong Networking, hosted by Hub Coworking Hawaii. Beginners and experienced players welcome, with a short intro and Hong Kong-style teachers before open play. Bring a tile set if you have one. BYOB + BYOF. Monday, Sept 14, 5:30-8 p.m. at Entrepreneurs' Sandbox, 643 Ilalo St. $5 for Sandbox members, $10 non-members. Advance Meetup signup required; space is limited.