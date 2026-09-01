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Rose Roselinsky’s Celebration of Life

Rose Roselinsky’s Celebration of Life

Rose Takes Her Final Bow

A longtime member of our theater community, Rose touched many lives through her love of theater, friendship, and community.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life as we gather to remember Rose, share stories, and celebrate her life.

Sat, Sept 5
5 PM
Historic ʻĪao Theater

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
http://mauionstage.com

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/