Rose Roselinsky’s Celebration of Life
Rose Roselinsky’s Celebration of Life
Rose Takes Her Final Bow
A longtime member of our theater community, Rose touched many lives through her love of theater, friendship, and community.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life as we gather to remember Rose, share stories, and celebrate her life.
Sat, Sept 5
5 PM
Historic ʻĪao Theater
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com