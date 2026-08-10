Rocky Horror Auditions at Aloha Theatre

Audition for The Rocky Horror Show at Aloha Theatre!

Don't dream it—be it!

Aloha Theatre is looking for talented local performers (18+) to join our upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Grace Klinges. We're seeking enthusiastic, collaborative individuals with a passion for performing, positive attitudes, and vibrant personalities. Performers of all genders, ethnicities, religious backgrounds, body types, and abilities are welcome and encouraged to audition.

Audition Dates (by online appointment only):

• Sunday, August 23

• Tuesday, August 25

Location: Aloha Theatre

Please arrive early and prepared to the best of your ability. Audition times are scheduled by appointment only. Reserve your audition time at www.alohatheatre.com. Callbacks, if needed, will be held on Wednesday, August 26.

About the Show

The Rocky Horror Show is a bold, campy celebration of individuality, self-expression, and authenticity. Our production embraces the show's spirit of inclusion while creating a fun, theatrical experience that celebrates community and the freedom to be unapologetically yourself.

We can't wait to see what you bring to the stage!