Road Cycling Skills Workshop, Hosted by HBL!

LEVEL UP YOUR PEDALING PROWESS & GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR BIKE & GEAR.

》》》REGISTRATION REQUIRED

This 2.5-hr workshop equips any adult rider with the knowledge, skills, and “insider cycling scoops” to tackle any road situation! Want to get better at tackling hills? You’ll learn efficient shifting & braking techniques here! New to group riding? Our expert League Cycling Instructors will cover the essential do’s and dont’s for safe group riding (and will help you look like a seasoned cyclist at your first group ride!). You’ll get to master bike control by performing advanced avoidance maneuvers to keep the “rubber side down” before wrapping up with an instructor-led group ride around the neighborhood.

𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘱 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘴:

☛ Your rights & responsibilities for riding on the road in Hawai‘i.

☛ Gear & equipment: The essentials, night-riding, and tips on riding in inclement weather.

☛ Effective shifting techniques.

☛ Group riding etiquette: do’s and dont’s.

☛ Types of hazards & how to avoid crashes.

☛ Advanced on-bike hazard avoidance maneuvers.

☛ Instructor-led group ride around the neighborhood to take our skills to the streets.

Register (for free!) at: https://secure.hbl.org/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F48641

Find HBL's full listing of free cycling classes and more at HBL.org/workshops.