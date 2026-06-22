Respect in Our Workplaces: The Power of Stories

Anne Marie Smoke and Owen Tamamoto present “Respect in Our Workplaces: The Power of Stories” on Thursday, July 9, 2026 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. Many people believe that respect seems less common in our world today, and certainly in our workplaces. This workshop shares skills and strategies to employ the power of stories, reflection, and apology to develop cultures of trust and respect in our workplaces. For registration, tuition, and scholarship information for the July 9th training “Respect in Our Workplaces: The Power of Stories,” contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

CONTACT:

Carol Pacheco at (808) 935-7844 ext. 8

Carol@hawaiimediation.org

