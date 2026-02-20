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Real Property Assessment Division Open House

Real Property Assessment Division Open House

The Honolulu Board of REALTORS®, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Budget and Fiscal Services Real Property Assessment Division (RPAD), is hosting a series of free open houses to assist Oʻahu homeowners with questions and applications related to property tax assessments, home exemptions and property dedications.

KAKAʻAKO Farmers Market
Every week through Aug 08, 2026.
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 12:00 PM
KAKAʻAKO Farmers Market
919 Ala Moana Blvd
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814