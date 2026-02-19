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Real Property Assessment Division Open House

Real Property Assessment Division Open House

The Honolulu Board of REALTORS®, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Budget and Fiscal Services Real Property Assessment Division (RPAD), is hosting a series of free open houses to assist Oʻahu homeowners with questions and applications related to property tax assessments, home exemptions and property dedications.

Pearlridge Mall Wai Makai
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Pearlridge Mall Wai Makai
98-180 Kamehameha Hwy
Aiea, Hawaii 96701