Real Property Assessment Division Open House
Real Property Assessment Division Open House
The Honolulu Board of REALTORS®, in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Budget and Fiscal Services Real Property Assessment Division (RPAD), is hosting a series of free open houses to assist Oʻahu homeowners with questions and applications related to property tax assessments, home exemptions and property dedications.
Pearlridge Mall Wai Makai
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Pearlridge Mall Wai Makai
98-180 Kamehameha HwyAiea, Hawaii 96701