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Puana Lomilomi Training Weekend Intensive with Mālia Helelā

Puana Lomilomi Training Weekend Intensive with Mālia Helelā

16 Hour Training

Schedule:
Saturday: 9:00 am – 12:00 am
Sunday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm | 2:00 am – 6:00 pm + 1 Hula Kahiko at 2:15 pm
Monday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm | 2:00 am – 5:00 pm

Reach out to us at info@stillandmovingcenter.com to book your online training — we’d love to have you join us!

Still and Moving Center
09:00 AM - 12:00 AM, every day through Sep 07, 2026.
Get Tickets
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com
https://stillandmovingcenter.com/