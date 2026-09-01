Puana Lomilomi Training Weekend Intensive with Mālia Helelā

16 Hour Training

Schedule:

Saturday: 9:00 am – 12:00 am

Sunday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm | 2:00 am – 6:00 pm + 1 Hula Kahiko at 2:15 pm

Monday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm | 2:00 am – 5:00 pm

Reach out to us at info@stillandmovingcenter.com to book your online training — we’d love to have you join us!