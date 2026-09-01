Puana Lomilomi Training Weekend Intensive with Mālia Helelā
Puana Lomilomi Training Weekend Intensive with Mālia Helelā
16 Hour Training
Schedule:
Saturday: 9:00 am – 12:00 am
Sunday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm | 2:00 am – 6:00 pm + 1 Hula Kahiko at 2:15 pm
Monday: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm | 2:00 am – 5:00 pm
Reach out to us at info@stillandmovingcenter.com to book your online training — we’d love to have you join us!
Still and Moving Center
09:00 AM - 12:00 AM, every day through Sep 07, 2026.
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com