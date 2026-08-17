Protecting Hawaii’s Children is a free community awareness event focused on child trafficking and sexual abuse in Hawaii. Join Maluhia Baptist Church, Ho‘ola Nā Pua, and the Honolulu Police Department to learn about the realities of exploitation, recognize warning signs, protect children, support survivors, and respond appropriately. Attendees will hear from local experts, receive practical educational resources, and explore how individuals, families, churches, and communities can work together to protect Hawaii’s children and bring hope.

