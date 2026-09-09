Peace Day Parade and Festival in Honoka’a Town

The Peace Day Parade and Festival will take place in Honoka’a Town on Saturday November 21. The day-long festivities are organized and produced by the Peace Committee of Honoka`a Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

The parade steps off at 11 am from the Honoka’a High School parking lot, entertaining its way through town down Mamane Street with a "moving stage" that spotlights hula halau, taiko drummers, bon dancers, cirque performers, singers and numerous other community groups and performers. Local VIPs and government officials will also be participating. The parade will end at the County Park, where the festival will take place from noon until 4:00 pm.

Interested organizations and vendors who would like to participate in the parade or festival are encouraged to reach out via email events@honokaahongwanjibuddhisttemple.org. Contributions of items or in-kind donations towards our silent auction are also welcome.

Visit our website as details develop peacedayparade.org/