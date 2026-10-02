Pana‘ewa Zoo Fall Plant Sale Fundraiser

Don’t miss the Friends of the Zoo Fall Plant Sale, Saturday, October 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the entrance to the Equestrian Center in Hilo.

Shop a huge selection from local growers, including native plants, orchids, fruit trees, bamboo, bromeliads, heliconias, carnivorous plants, and plenty more.

Best of all, 20% of every sale is donated to support the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens and help care for the animals.

Bring the ‘ohana, find something wonderful for your garden, then make a day of it with a visit to the zoo.

Saturday, October 10, 8:00 to 2:00. Come grow something good for the zoo!

