Palolo Chinese Home's Community Education Session: Osteoporosis Basics & Treatment
Palolo Chinese Home's Community Education Session: Osteoporosis Basics & Treatment
Palolo Chinese Home (PCH) invites the community to a free, informative evening focused on the basics of bone health, what osteoporosis is, who is at risk, how it is diagnosed, and the available treatment options, including medications and non-pharmacological methods. Presented by Dr. James Yamashita, the session will also highlight the consequences of osteoporosis, particularly hip and spinal fractures, and how these injuries can impact mobility and independence. Learn why prevention, early detection, and treatment are key to maintaining strong bones and healthy aging. A light meal will be provided for attendees. Please RSVP by emailing events@palolohome.org or calling (808) 748-4908.
Palolo Chinese Home - Farm Hall
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Palolo Chinese Home
808-564-5235
HR@Palolohome.org
Palolo Chinese Home - Farm Hall
2459 10th AveHonolulu, Hawaii 96816
(808) 748-4908
events@palolohome.org