Palolo Chinese Home's Community Education Session: Osteoporosis Basics & Treatment

Palolo Chinese Home (PCH) invites the community to a free, informative evening focused on the basics of bone health, what osteoporosis is, who is at risk, how it is diagnosed, and the available treatment options, including medications and non-pharmacological methods. Presented by Dr. James Yamashita, the session will also highlight the consequences of osteoporosis, particularly hip and spinal fractures, and how these injuries can impact mobility and independence. Learn why prevention, early detection, and treatment are key to maintaining strong bones and healthy aging. A light meal will be provided for attendees. Please RSVP by emailing events@palolohome.org or calling (808) 748-4908.