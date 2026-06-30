Paletas in the Park - Member Appreciation

Chill out with AARP Hawaii at our Member and Veterans Appreciation event!

Beat the heat with a delicious frozen treat. AARP is excited to treat our members, veterans and their two special guests to a complimentary fresh fruit paleta or small ice cream on Saturday, August 15 at Paletas in the Park.

Drop in at the AARP tent for your free treat ticket before you redeem it at Alii Ice. There is no formal program. Talk story with our volunteers or enjoy the park on your own.

Notes:

Your guests must be present when you pick up your tickets. You do not need to pre-register your guests. They do not need to be AARP members or veterans.

Tickets must be redeemed on August 15, 2026 between 10 AM and noon.

Those who pre-register for the event do not need to show proof of AARP membership or veterans status. Those who "walk in" will need to bring their postcard or other identification.

Bring your family members 18 and older to learn how to make your voice heard through voting and voter registration!

*Did you know, a paleta is a frozen fresh fruit treat from South America, similar to a popsicle®