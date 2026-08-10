Palena Workshop: A Hawaiian Perspective on Mapping Your Life Path with Kumu Mālia Helelā
Palena Workshop: A Hawaiian Perspective on Mapping Your Life Path with Kumu Mālia Helelā
What is Palena?
Based on Hawaiian values, Kumu Mālia visualizes the concept of Palena as a heart-shaped island map representing our life. Somewhat akin to various ‘life wheels’ used in self-help and life-coaching practices, this island contains eight districts, symbolically representing eight aspects of our life. This Palena framework for looking at any given topic or situation provides the onlooker with a view that is both more expansive and more in-depth.
Kumu Mālia’s deep immersion in Hawaiian language, culture and history, as well as her experience in hula, lomilomi and as a mother of four, have together inspired and informed her symbolic Palena outlook. See how the Palena perspective brings clarity to the way you understand life.
Still and Moving Center
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com