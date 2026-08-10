Palena Workshop: A Hawaiian Perspective on Mapping Your Life Path with Kumu Mālia Helelā

What is Palena?

Based on Hawaiian values, Kumu Mālia visualizes the concept of Palena as a heart-shaped island map representing our life. Somewhat akin to various ‘life wheels’ used in self-help and life-coaching practices, this island contains eight districts, symbolically representing eight aspects of our life. This Palena framework for looking at any given topic or situation provides the onlooker with a view that is both more expansive and more in-depth.

Kumu Mālia’s deep immersion in Hawaiian language, culture and history, as well as her experience in hula, lomilomi and as a mother of four, have together inspired and informed her symbolic Palena outlook. See how the Palena perspective brings clarity to the way you understand life.