Paia Mantokuji Obon Festival 2026

The Paia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission holds its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 11 at 253 Hana Hwy. Food concessions open at 5:30 pm. Festivities begin with taiko performances from 6:00 to 7:00, and then Bon dancing from 7:00 to 9:30 pm. Parking is available on-site and across the street at the Paia Community Center and the Hawaiian Protestant Church. An Obon service will be conducted on Friday, July 10 at 6:00 pm.