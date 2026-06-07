Paia Mantokuji Obon Festival 2026
Paia Mantokuji Obon Festival 2026
The Paia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission holds its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 11 at 253 Hana Hwy. Food concessions open at 5:30 pm. Festivities begin with taiko performances from 6:00 to 7:00, and then Bon dancing from 7:00 to 9:30 pm. Parking is available on-site and across the street at the Paia Community Center and the Hawaiian Protestant Church. An Obon service will be conducted on Friday, July 10 at 6:00 pm.
Paia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission
05:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mantokuji Mission of Paia, Maui
8085798051
info@paiamantokuji.org
Artist Group Info
ehmoto@msn.com
Paia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission
253 Hana HighwayPaia, Hawaii 96779
8085798051
info@paiamantokuji.org