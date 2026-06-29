Drink, Food, Flowers, Fun at Orchid Show Preview Party July 23

The public is cordially invited to the Hilo Orchid Show Gala Preview Party on Thursday, July 23. Held from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium, this "fun"-raiser kicks off the Annual Orchid Show and Sale in Hilo... and raises funds for peace and agriculture. All ticket proceeds benefit the non-profit Ku'ikahi Mediation Center and the cause of "Finding Solutions, Growing Peace." All silent auction proceeds benefit Hilo Orchid Society’s agriculture student scholarship fund. The evening gala is a truly a ‘fun’-raiser. People drink, eat, socialize, and get a sneak preview of the lush displays and the first chance to buy orchids. The Preview Party features live music, delectable catered food, and a selection of hard and soft beverages. Service includes fine wines, beer on tap, kombucha, gourmet juices, and more. Tickets for the July 23 Orchid Preview Party are available in advance at The Most Irresistible Shop and Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center. For tickets, tables, and sponsorships, call (808) 935-7844 or visit hawaiimediation.org.

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

