Open Enrollment - Community Youth Choir - grades K - 12
Open Enrollment - Community Youth Choir - grades K - 12
Hawaii's longest running and most advanced community youth choir, the Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus is holding open enrollment for students grades K-12. No previous experience necessary. Seeking young singers who want to build their performance and singing skills through a choral environment. Students will learn to sing in multiple languages and explore multiple cultures through music from around the world, the pacific and our islands. Music Education is a core value teaching music theory, sight singing, performance expression etc. We have 65 years of experience fostering and developing young performers. Students will have the opportunity to try the choir out in a full rehearsal before fully committing to enrollment.
University of Hawaii Manoa Music Department
Enrollment fee $25.00 - non refundable.
Every week through Sep 05, 2026.
Saturday: 08:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 08:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus
808-521-2982
info@hyoc.org
Artist Group Info
Malia Kaai-Barrett
info@hyoc.org
University of Hawaii Manoa Music Department
2411 Dole St.Honolulu, Hawaii 96822