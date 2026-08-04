Open Enrollment - Community Youth Choir - grades K - 12

Hawaii's longest running and most advanced community youth choir, the Hawaii Youth Opera Chorus is holding open enrollment for students grades K-12. No previous experience necessary. Seeking young singers who want to build their performance and singing skills through a choral environment. Students will learn to sing in multiple languages and explore multiple cultures through music from around the world, the pacific and our islands. Music Education is a core value teaching music theory, sight singing, performance expression etc. We have 65 years of experience fostering and developing young performers. Students will have the opportunity to try the choir out in a full rehearsal before fully committing to enrollment.