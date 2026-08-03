ONO: Maury King Presents Two x Twelve

Mon - Sep 14, 2026 - 6:30pm HST

Music Lover Maury King brings together some of his favorite local musicians to present original songs.

Featuring:

Arlie Asiu, Benny Uyetake, Cheryl Rae Mullen, Christopher Magee, Dave Fraser, Dayan Kai, Dorothy Betz, Pamela Polland, Rowdy Love, Steve Grimes, Sweet Beets, Tempa & Naor.

