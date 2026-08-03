ONO: Maury King Presents Two x Twelve
ONO: Maury King Presents Two x Twelve
ONO: Maury King Presents Two x Twelve
Mon - Sep 14, 2026 - 6:30pm HST
Music Lover Maury King brings together some of his favorite local musicians to present original songs.
Featuring:
Arlie Asiu, Benny Uyetake, Cheryl Rae Mullen, Christopher Magee, Dave Fraser, Dayan Kai, Dorothy Betz, Pamela Polland, Rowdy Love, Steve Grimes, Sweet Beets, Tempa & Naor.
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com