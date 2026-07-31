ONO: Collective Pilina Theater presents: Fighting Like Mad
ONO: Collective Pilina Theater presents: Fighting Like Mad
ONO: Collective Pilina Theater presents: Fighting Like Mad
Mon - Aug 17, 2026 - 6:30pm HST
Presented by Collective Pilina Theatre, the company that brought "The Conversion of Queen Kaahumanu" last year and directed by Hoku Pavao.
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com