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ONO: Collective Pilina Theater presents: Fighting Like Mad

ONO: Collective Pilina Theater presents: Fighting Like Mad

ONO: Collective Pilina Theater presents: Fighting Like Mad

Mon - Aug 17, 2026 - 6:30pm HST

Presented by Collective Pilina Theatre, the company that brought "The Conversion of Queen Kaahumanu" last year and directed by Hoku Pavao.

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 17 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Onstage
8082426969
mauionstage.info@gmail.com
http://mauionstage.com

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/