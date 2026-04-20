One Day Art Workshop

Kamuela Hardwoods is hosting a one day / four class event on Saturday, April 25th from 10-2pm. Clay Sculpting, watercolor, nature craft and an interactive net tying demonstration will fill the hardwood company for short workshops of about a half hour each, watercolor workshop is 2+ hours, with more to come if interest is spawned! Also featured is the Artisans HUI, consisting of Paniolo paintings, floral dew prints, alpaca wool and wood carvings. ART is in the air, come see for yourselves!! Join them at 67-1140 Lindsey Road, across from Kahilu Theatre and behind Mana Christian Ohana in Waimea. Sponsored in part by the Waimea Arts Council. CHEE HOO ! ! !