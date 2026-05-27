Ohana Singer Spotlight

Featuring singers of all ages and backgrounds, this special event celebrates the artistry, growth, and community at the heart of HPAF. A joyful tribute to dedication and discovery.'

Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.