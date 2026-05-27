Ohana Singer Spotlight
Ohana Singer Spotlight
Featuring singers of all ages and backgrounds, this special event celebrates the artistry, growth, and community at the heart of HPAF. A joyful tribute to dedication and discovery.'
Experience Hawai‘i Performing Arts Festival’s 2026 Season of Dreams, running July 1–19, with world-class performances, emerging artists, and special events on Hawaiʻi Island; visit HawaiiPerformingArtsFestival.org for tickets and the full festival schedule.
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
Pay What You Can
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Performing Arts Festival
808 333 7378
info@hpaf.org
Artist Group Info
cathikeene@gmail.com
Hawaii Preparatory Academy - Davies Chapel
65-1692 Kohala Mountain RoadKamuela , Hawaii 96743
info@hpaf.org