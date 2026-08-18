Ohana FitFest is a joyful celebration of community that blends fun and fitness for all ages and 2026 will be the 13th anniversary!

10K Trail Run and 5K Obstacle Run/Walk: Start/Finish line and community fair at Anaina Hou Community Park and race course on the Wai Koa Trail.

Registered runners & walkers receive a free Ohana FitFest hat and Sunday Breakfast Burrito (while supplies last).

TEAM PRIZES: Runners and walkers, link your individual registration to a team. Fun prizes given to the Largest Team, Fastest Team, Team With Most Spirit, and new this year, Team With Best Costume!

GRANTS: The FitFest impact goes far beyond event day; since its inception, Ohana FitFest has donated over $160,000 to support local health programs. Grants from this year’s event will be donated to North Shore elementary schools and Namahana School.

SPONSORS: Want to help make this a successful event? Click here to sponsor Ohana FitFest.

VOLUNTEERS: Contact Maylette Garces: maylette@northshoregive.org, (808) 720-1645