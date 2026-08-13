O'ahu Out of the Darkness Community Walk

This walk is a chance for our community to come together to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health, to honor loved ones we’ve lost, and to support those who may be struggling.

✨ Everyone is welcome – 'ohana, friends, schools, workplaces, clubs, faith groups, furbesties or even just you showing up as yourself.

✨ You can join as an individual, or even create a team with your group if you’d like.

✨ Fundraising is optional – we’ll just be grateful to have you walk alongside us.

Together, we can remind each other that no one walks alone 💜🩵

👉 To learn more or register, visit: https://afsp.org/HawaiiWalk

Mahalo, and hope to see you there!