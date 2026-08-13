O'ahu Out of the Darkness Community Walk
O'ahu Out of the Darkness Community Walk
This walk is a chance for our community to come together to raise awareness about suicide prevention and mental health, to honor loved ones we’ve lost, and to support those who may be struggling.
✨ Everyone is welcome – 'ohana, friends, schools, workplaces, clubs, faith groups, furbesties or even just you showing up as yourself.
✨ You can join as an individual, or even create a team with your group if you’d like.
✨ Fundraising is optional – we’ll just be grateful to have you walk alongside us.
Together, we can remind each other that no one walks alone 💜🩵
👉 To learn more or register, visit: https://afsp.org/HawaiiWalk
Mahalo, and hope to see you there!
Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park
09:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) -Hawaii Chapter
(808)-469-9784
hawaii@afsp.org
Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park
1201 Ala Moana BoulevardHonolulu, Hawaii 96814