Nunsense Open Auditions at Aloha Theatre

Aloha Theatre is pleased to announce open auditions for Nunsense, the beloved musical comedy about five nuns from the Little Sisters of Hoboken who find themselves in an unexpected predicament—and turn to the stage to solve it.

When the sisters discover that their cook has accidentally poisoned 52 of their fellow nuns, they must quickly put on a variety show to raise money for the burials. What follows is a delightfully chaotic evening filled with songs, dances, comedy, and plenty of nun-inspired antics.

Auditions are open to performers interested in joining this energetic and hilarious production. Auditioners must wear closed-toed, comfortable shoes and clothing they can move in.

Production Information:

Auditions: Monday, September 21st and Wednesday, September 23rd and are by online appointment only. Times will be segmented. Reserve a time by signing up at https://www.apachawaii.org/auditions. If needed, callbacks will be held at a later date.

Performances: November 20–December 6, 2026

Rehearsals: Monday–Thursday, 6:00–9:00 PM; Sundays, 12:00–4:00 PM

Location: Aloha Theatre

Parental or guardian permission is required for all performers under 18.

Aloha Theatre invites performers of all experience levels to come share their talents, have fun, and help bring this wonderfully irreverent comedy to life on stage.

For additional questions, please contact Aloha Theatre.