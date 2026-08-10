Neave Trio (Kahilu Theatre)

Chamber music excellence.

Hailed for its engaging, cutting-edge performances and deep musical artistry, the Neave Trio has earned international acclaim as one of the finest chamber ensembles performing today.

Since its formation, the Grammy-nominated trio has captivated audiences with its passionate interpretations, innovative programming, and commitment to expanding the piano trio repertoire.

Praised by critics for its seamless ensemble playing and emotional depth, the group has appeared at major concert halls, festivals, and music series throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Comprised of violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura, the Neave Trio is celebrated for bringing fresh energy and insight to both beloved masterworks and contemporary compositions.

Their acclaimed recordings and dynamic live performances have established them as leading voices in the chamber music world, creating unforgettable musical experiences that connect deeply with audiences while honoring the rich tradition of classical music.

Neave Trio Program at Kahilu Theatre

Johannes Brahms

Piano Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 87

Astor Piazzolla

Las cuatro estaciones porteñas (The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Five Negro Melodies for Piano Trio, Op. 59, No. 1

Jennifer Higdon

A Vast Palette

Commissioned by the Neave Trio • Hawaiʻi Premiere