Natsumatsuri

We're hosting a local version of a Japanese summer festival in Hawaiʻi! Join us and support small local craft, food, and drink vendors at our pet and family-friendly event. The JCCH Gift Shop and Historical Gallery will be open until 8:00 PM. A list of vendors is now available on our event page. Event highlights include:

BEER GARDEN**: $9 per drink ticket. Enjoy local craft beer by Beer Lab HI. A portion of all sale proceeds will support the JCCH.

LIVE PERFORMANCE: Check out beat maker, DJ, and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winning artist Ohtoro performing live in the JCCH courtyard from 6:00 - 8:00 PM.

📅 Friday, August 28, 2026

🕓 4:00 - 8:00 PM

📍 JCCH 1st Floor Courtyard & Breezeway

➡️ Vendor Lineup + Event Highlights: bit.ly/jcchnatsumatsuri

*Free event admission. 4-hr parking validation with a JCCH Gift Shop purchase.

**21+ area. A valid physical photo ID will be required for beer garden entry.