Nānākuli Muliwai Restoration Day

Mālama Learning Center & Kuleana Coral will be hosting a community education / holoholo / restoration day to mālama our Muliwai.

Kuleana Coral will be on site teaching about coral restoration. Mālama Learning Center will be removing invasive fish and plants and will have native plants / seeds for adoption and information on how to take care of them.

This is a free community event to help heal our ecosystems from Mauka to Makai. Free native plants and seeds will be available to take home. Bamboo fishing poles and all safety gear will be provided.