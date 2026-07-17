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Mr. Kneel Hip Hop for Families

Mr. Kneel Hip Hop for Families

Join us for a very special family event on Sunday, July 26! “Mr. Kneel” (Neil McIntyre) will share his love of music and community through beatbox and rhyme for a special “Real Meals” Summer Reading storytime event. Come see him rap, beatbox, and emcee to original, family-friendly songs about healthy living and good choices! Mr. Kneel is a professional speaker, hip-hop emcee, and beatboxer who creates original hip-hop music to help promote children’s social, emotional and cognitive development. Children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

This event was generously sponsored by our Friends of the Kaimukī Library. Mahalo!

Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in the program, service or activity should contact library staff as soon as possible. Advance requests 48 hours or more before the event are encouraged, but not required. All programs are subject to change.

Kaimuki Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Kaimuki Public Library
808-733-8422
Kaimuki Public Library
1041 Koko Head Ave.
Honolulu, Hawaii 96816
808-733-8422
https://www.librarieshawaii.org/branch/kaimuki/