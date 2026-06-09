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MORGAN JAY: Goofy Guy Tour

MORGAN JAY: Goofy Guy Tour

MORGAN JAY is a musician and comedian based in Los Angeles. Morgan has made appearances on MTV’s Wild’n’Out, NBC, and Comedy Central, and was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face.

First-generation American - he takes his musical influences from his Brazilian and Italian background and 90’s upbringing. He got his start in New York, where he attended the Tisch School of the Arts while at the same time doing standup in the backrooms and bars of the alternative New York comedy scene.

As an actor, Morgan just wrapped production on Joey Power’s upcoming feature, Love Language, alongside Chloe Grace Moretz & Anthony Ramos, and can be seen in Stick opposite Owen Wilson & Marc Maron for Apple TV+, and NBC’s St. Denis Medical. Morgan is also the star of J Pinder’s action-comedy Cotton Candy Bubble Gum, which premiered at SXSW 2025 in the Narrative Spotlight section.

This show may contain mature subject matter.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
$48, $58, $68, &amp; $88 (Includes ALL Taxes &amp; Fees)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui Arts & Cultural Center
8082427469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
MauiArts.org
Maui Arts & Cultural Center / Castle Theater
One Cameron Way
Kahului, Hawaii 96732
808-242-7469
boxoffice@mauiarts.org
https://mauiarts.org/index.php