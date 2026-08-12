MFA | BFA Dance Concert
MFA | BFA Dance Concert
Feb 3-7, 2027
*Post Show Q&A following the Friday performance
Wednesday, Feb. 3 | 7:30 PM
Thursday, Feb. 4 | 7:30 PM
Friday, Feb. 5 | 7:30 PM*
Saturday, Feb. 6 | 7:30PM
Sunday, Feb. 7 | 2:00 PM
*post-show Q&A 2/5
MFA | BFA DANCE CONCERT
Program Director Sami L.A. Akuna
The UHM Department of Theatre and Dance proudly presents an exhilarating dance concert packed with original choreography from our talented Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Creative Projects and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Senior Project students. This production celebrates the boundless creativity and artistic growth of our undergraduate and graduate dancers. Featuring a mix of original premiere works for both the stage and screen.
Featuring Original Choreography created by:
Madison Audette, MFA Dance
Karissa Thuy Deen-Bugaj, MFA Dance
Emily Johnston, MFA Dance
Anjanaé Hassell, BFA Dance
Content Advisories: TBD
TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Jan 4, 2027
PRIMETIME SERIES - TICKET PRICES
Regularly Priced Tickets:
$9 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID
$13 Non-UHM Student/Youth
$16 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior
$18 Regular (Adult)