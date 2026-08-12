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MFA | BFA Dance Concert

MFA | BFA Dance Concert

Feb 3-7, 2027
*Post Show Q&A following the Friday performance

Wednesday, Feb. 3 | 7:30 PM
Thursday, Feb. 4 | 7:30 PM
Friday, Feb. 5 | 7:30 PM*
Saturday, Feb. 6 | 7:30PM
Sunday, Feb. 7 | 2:00 PM
*post-show Q&A 2/5

MFA | BFA DANCE CONCERT
Program Director Sami L.A. Akuna

The UHM Department of Theatre and Dance proudly presents an exhilarating dance concert packed with original choreography from our talented Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Creative Projects and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Senior Project students. This production celebrates the boundless creativity and artistic growth of our undergraduate and graduate dancers. Featuring a mix of original premiere works for both the stage and screen.

Featuring Original Choreography created by:

Madison Audette, MFA Dance

Karissa Thuy Deen-Bugaj, MFA Dance

Emily Johnston, MFA Dance

Anjanaé Hassell, BFA Dance

Content Advisories: TBD

TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Jan 4, 2027

PRIMETIME SERIES - TICKET PRICES
Regularly Priced Tickets:
$9 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID
$13 Non-UHM Student/Youth
$16 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior
$18 Regular (Adult)

John F. Kennedy Theatre
$9-$18
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 3 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kennedy Theatre
808-956-7655
ktbox@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/kennedy-theatre/
John F. Kennedy Theatre
1770 East-West Road
Honolulu, Hawaii 96822
808-956-7655
ktbox@hawaii.edu
http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/