Feb 3-7, 2027

*Post Show Q&A following the Friday performance

Wednesday, Feb. 3 | 7:30 PM

Thursday, Feb. 4 | 7:30 PM

Friday, Feb. 5 | 7:30 PM*

Saturday, Feb. 6 | 7:30PM

Sunday, Feb. 7 | 2:00 PM

*post-show Q&A 2/5

MFA | BFA DANCE CONCERT

Program Director Sami L.A. Akuna

The UHM Department of Theatre and Dance proudly presents an exhilarating dance concert packed with original choreography from our talented Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Creative Projects and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) Senior Project students. This production celebrates the boundless creativity and artistic growth of our undergraduate and graduate dancers. Featuring a mix of original premiere works for both the stage and screen.

Featuring Original Choreography created by:

Madison Audette, MFA Dance

Karissa Thuy Deen-Bugaj, MFA Dance

Emily Johnston, MFA Dance

Anjanaé Hassell, BFA Dance

Content Advisories: TBD

TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Jan 4, 2027

PRIMETIME SERIES - TICKET PRICES

Regularly Priced Tickets:

$9 UHM Student with current valid UHM ID

$13 Non-UHM Student/Youth

$16 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior

$18 Regular (Adult)