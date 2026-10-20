Medicare Open Enrollment: What to Know for 2027

Understanding Medicare can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Join AARP and the Hawaii State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) for a free, one hour seminar to take the guesswork out of your healthcare coverage. We’ll cover eligibility, costs, benefits, and 2027 updates. After the presentation, certified Medicare counselors will be available for one-on-one support.

If you are considering changing your Medicare plan during Open Enrollment (10/15 to 12/7), this session will equip you with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions.

This program consists of a one hour presentation followed by optional one-on-one consultations with counselors from the Hawaii State Health Insurance Program (SHIP). SHIP is a federally funded program that provides free, unbiased counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. This presentation is educational and does not include sales pitches or promotion of specific plans.

To register online, you will be prompted to create a free AARP online account at aarp.org or log in to your existing account. To register by phone call 1-877-926-8300. This event is free and open to the public and AARP membership is not required.