© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program: Dippin' Dots Fundraiser Benefit

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program: Dippin' Dots Fundraiser Benefit

Cool treats for a great cause!

Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!

Date: Fri, July 3rd, 6pm - 9pm

See you on Market Street!

#MauiOnStage #SupportLocalArt #MauiKeiki #LiveTheater #KeepArtAlive

Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
$5.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maui OnStage's Education and Youth Program
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/

Artist Group Info

kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market St
Wailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com
https://www.mauionstage.com/