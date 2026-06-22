Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program: Dippin' Dots Fundraiser Benefit
Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program: Dippin' Dots Fundraiser Benefit
Cool treats for a great cause!
Dippin’ Dots ice cream fundraiser to benefit the Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program at Wailuku First Friday!
Date: Fri, July 3rd, 6pm - 9pm
See you on Market Street!
#MauiOnStage #SupportLocalArt #MauiKeiki #LiveTheater #KeepArtAlive
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
$5.00
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Maui OnStage's Education and Youth Program
808-242-6969
boxoffice@mauionstage.com
Artist Group Info
kalani.mauionstage@gmail.com
Maui OnStage at the Historic Iao Theater
68 N. Market StWailuku, Hawaii 96793
8082426969
edirector@mauionstage.com