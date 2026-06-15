Maui Gold Celebrates International Pineapple Week

Join us for International Pineapple Week at Maui Gold's Hāli‘imaile Farms in Upcountry Maui, June 22-28! Spotlighting Hawai‘i’s famously sweet pineapple, the festivities will include community activities, pop-ups by Maui artisans and food producers, and Maui Pineapple Farm’s debut featuring premium, value-added products crafted from Maui Gold Pineapple.

Maui Pineapple Store will welcome local artisans and producers throughout the week from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to share their products and talk story with customers. Pop-up vendors will include Koko Val, Vitalitea Hawaiʻi, Maui Cocktail Kits, Maui Tea Shack, Farm to Fudge, To Be Organics, and Social Hour Coffee.

Maui Gold has grown and harvested pineapple on the Upcountry slopes of Haleakalā volcano for more than half a century, utilizing fresh water and nutrient-rich volcanic soil — a nature-created combination contributing to the fruit’s signature sweetness and low acidity. Offered daily, guests on the Maui Pineapple Tour can experience the history and culture of Maui Gold and learn firsthand how the iconic fruit is grown, harvested and readied for shipment.

Maui Gold and Maui Pineapple Farm are part of Hawai‘i Farm Project’s collection of seven agricultural companies — including Maui Pineapple Tour, Maui Pineapple Store, Maui Chocolate Tour, Lahaina Honey Company and Maui Farm Events — united by a shared commitment to agriculture, education and authentic Maui experiences.

For more information, visit MauiGold.com.