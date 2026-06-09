All attendees must be 18 & over.

BAMP Presents, Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium, New York Times Bestselling author, and star of the hit television series Meet The Frasers on E! Entertainment. Over his dynamic career, he has conducted thousands of readings for people around the world, performed at sold-out events across the country, and appeared on numerous television shows and media outlets… all with the mission of reconnecting friends and family with the spirits of those who are no longer with us.

His work has been recognized on major platforms like NBC, ABC, Bravo, CNBC, E! News, and The Kelly Clarkson Show. He has also been featured in The New York Times, Daily Mail, People, USA Today, and more. His vibrant messages of hope, comfort, and healing have touched the lives of all who meet him, making Matt one of the most gifted and genuine psychics living today.