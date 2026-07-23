MAKIKI FREE STORE

On Saturday morning, August 15, Lutheran Church of Honolulu will host a Free Store for the Makiki neighborhood community. In a Free Store goods and services are freely exchanged with no payments. As goods were often shared freely among early Christians it reminds us of our roots while benefitting both the environment by recycling and those ”shoppers” who find items they would otherwise have to purchase.

Items in the store are in working order, clean, and small enough for one person to carry. Come and see if we have just what you have been looking for! Ample parking is available at the church parking lot on Poki Street.