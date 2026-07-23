Mākena Family Pickleball
Mākena Family Pickleball
Join us for a family-friendly pickleball event at Mākena. Led by our Head of Racquet Sports, Brenna Miles, a mini-clinic with lots of free play for friends and family to enjoy together.
Open to ages 5 and up! No equipment is needed. Bring your ʻohana. Please wear closed-toe shoes, sun protection, and water. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Makena Golf & Beach Club
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Makena Golf & Beach Club
5415 Makena AlanuiKihei, Hawaii 96753