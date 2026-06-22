Experience Mākeke Fridays at Queens’ Marketplace — a weekly sunset market celebrating the spirit, flavors, and creativity of Hawai‘i. The market brings together local makers, farmers, food vendors, and live music in an inviting open-air atmosphere.

Browse fresh island produce, handcrafted goods, artwork, jewelry, skincare, apparel, and unique Hawai‘i-made finds while enjoying a variety of ono eats, sweet treats, and grab-and-go favorites from local vendors each week.

With live entertainment, warm island energy, and a thoughtfully curated mix of vendors, Mākeke Fridays is the perfect place to shop, eat, and spend your Friday evening with friends and ‘ohana at Queens’ Marketplace.

Local finds. Island vibes. Every Friday.