Love, Devotion, Surrender - The Music of Carlos Santana performed by Larry Dupio & Friends

An Evening of Latin Rock Blues at the Historic Aloha Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating the iconic sounds that have moved audiences around the world since the legendary performance at Woodstock. Two-time Na Hoku Hanohano winner, Larry Dupio presents a special tribute to the legendary music of Carlos Santana. You’ll hear lightning strings, thundering percussion blended with captivating vocals.

After a completely sold-out Hilo-side performance in 2023, you are invited to the first and only show scheduled for the Kona side. Hosting music, film and performing arts since 1932, the Aloha Theatre is the exclusive venue for this historic performance.

Featuring an all-star lineup of Hawaii's finest musicians: Michael Surprenant, Ed Bisquera, Trever Veilleux, Reggae McGowen, Yumbel Marassi, Leo Brayman, Josh Timmons and Pohai Henderson.

This is a celebration of music that transcends generations. Larry Dupio brings his own guitar magic to the sultry instrumental "Samba Pa Ti" and the Latin fire of "Oye Como Va," through the blues-rock intensity of "Black Magic Woman.” No tribute to Carlos Santana’s music is complete without the legendary Woodstock anthem "Soul Sacrifice.” Come for the journey through the hits that defined an era.

Purchase your tickets early at the Aloha Theatre box office or online.

Presented by Larry Dupio and the Aloha Theatre with special recognition for our sponsors Tim Gresback, Netcom, and Aloha De Nada Empanadas. Support local arts and experience live music at its finest.