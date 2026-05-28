Love, Devotion, Surrender - The Music of Carlos Santana performed by Larry Dupio & Friends

An Evening of Latin Rock Blues at the Historic Hilo Palace Theater

Get ready for an unforgettable night celebrating the iconic sounds that have moved audiences around the world since the legendary performance at Woodstock. Two-time Na Hoku Hanohano winner, Larry Dupio presents a special tribute to the legendary music of Carlos Santana. You’ll hear lightning strings and thundering percussion blended with vocal magic.

Just one more time. After a completely sold-out performance in 2023, this marks the second and likely final show of this tribute series at the historic Hilo Palace Theater.

Featuring an all-star lineup of Hawaii's finest musicians, Michael Surprenant, Ed Bisquera, Trever Veilleux, Reggae McGowen, Yumbel Marassi, Leo Brayman, Josh Timmons and Pohai Henderson. They will be joined on stage for one song with Julian Tobey, the winner of the “Send a Shredder to the Hilo Palace Theater Youth Guitar Contest.”

This is a celebration of music that transcends generations. With favorites from "Black Magic Woman" to "Oye Como Va" and beyond.

Purchase your tickets early at the Hilo Palace Theater box office or online. In 2023, the show sold out in advance and there were no tickets available at the door.

Presented by Larry Dupio and the Palace Theater with special recognition for our sponsors Tim Gresback, Big Island Brewhaus, Hale Kanikapila, Netcom, and Hilo Lunch Club. Support local arts and experience live music at its finest.