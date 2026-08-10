Live Music Yin Yoga (6-week limited class)

Step into a practice that invites you to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with yourself. In this class, you’ll settle into gentle, passive poses held for three to five minutes, giving your body and mind the time they rarely receive in everyday life.

Rather than focusing on muscular effort, you’ll nourish your body’s deep connective tissues, your fascia, ligaments, and joints, helping improve mobility, increase flexibility, and support long-term joint health. As your muscles soften, your nervous system begins to settle, creating space for profound rest and restoration.

With nowhere to rush and nothing to achieve, you’ll discover the power of stillness. Each pose becomes an opportunity to observe your breath, quiet the constant chatter of the mind, and cultivate a deeper awareness of what is happening within.

Throughout the practice, you’ll learn to find your “edge”, the place where sensation is present but never overwhelming. Instead of reacting to discomfort, you’ll practice meeting it with curiosity, patience, and compassion.