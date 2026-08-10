Live Music Night – Kai Ea with Kumu Mālia.
Live Music Night – Kai Ea with Kumu Mālia.
Kai Ea is the musical duo of Mālia Helelā and Umi Perkins. Their style is an eclectic mix of traditional Hawaiian, classic, contemporary and original music. Kai Ea has many meanings, including rising tide and sovereign sea.
Through Kai Ea, they compose and breathe life into music that expresses the depth and breadth of the human experience.
Still and Moving Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com