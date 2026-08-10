Little Shop of Horrors Film Screening at Aloha Theatre

Get ready for a night of thrills, laughs, and musical mayhem with a special screening of Little Shop of Horrors at Aloha Theatre! This cult classic horror-comedy features unforgettable performances, catchy songs, and the iconic Audrey II — the plant with a big personality and an even bigger appetite.

With its perfect blend of camp, romance, comedy, and creepy fun, Little Shop of Horrors remains a beloved favorite for audiences of all ages. Don’t miss the chance to experience this delightfully twisted classic on the big screen in the historic setting of Aloha Theatre.

Admission is free with dinner next door at The Theatery. Make your reservations in advance at www.TheTheatery.com.

Movie-only tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online in advance at www.AlohaTheatre.com or at the Aloha Theatre box office up to 30 minutes before showtime.