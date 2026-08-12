Mainstage Musical Theatre Production

Mar 4-14, 2027

*Pre-Show Chats at 6:45pm before Saturday performances

Thursday, Mar. 4 | 7:30 PM

Friday, Mar. 5 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, Mar. 6 | 7:30 PM*

Thursday, Mar. 11 | 7:30PM

Friday, Mar. 12 | 7:30 PM

Saturday, Mar. 13 | 7:30 PM*

Sunday, Mar. 14 | 2:00 PM

*pre-show chat 3/6 & 3/13 | 6:45 PM

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Directed by Joshua “Baba” Tavares

This production of Little Shop of Horrors reimagines the cult classic, setting it in early 1960s Honolulu. A vibrant, yet rapidly changing city on the brink of the so-called “American Dream.” When Seymour discovers a strange, invasive plant that thrives on blood, what begins as hope and opportunity quickly spirals into moral compromise. With its dark humor and captivating score, this production explores the insatiable hunger for love and fame; asking us what we are willing to sacrifice for the dream of “somewhere that’s green.”

Recommended for ages +13

Content Advisories: Depictions of violence and themes of death, dark comedy and horror elements, mild language, suggestive humor.

TICKETS GO ON SALE | Mon - Feb 1, 2027

Mainstage Production Ticket Prices

Regularly Priced Tickets:

$9 UHM Student with valid UHM ID

$15 Non-UHM Student/Youth

$22 UH Faculty/Staff, Military, Senior

$25 Regular (Adult)

"Throwback Saturday" Mar. 6, 2027 performance only - prices are from the good ol' days:

$6 UHM Student

$11 Other Discount Groups

$15 Regular (Adult)

Billing Credits:

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Book and Lyrics by Music by Howard Ashman Alan Menken. Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith. Originally produced by the WPA Theatre (Kyle Renick, Producing Director). Originally produced at the Orpheum Theatre, New York City by the WPA. Theatre, David Geffen, Cameron Mackintosh and the Shubert Organization.

Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com